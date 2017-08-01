Marquis Broadcast grows its business-critical integration services

Postflux for Adobe Premiere Pro, is a platform that improves the archiving, versioning, integrity, security, performance and sharing of Adobe Premiere projects in extended workflows.

It is licenced by the number of users, with each user now able to login to the system using their own Google account.

Postflux addresses the fundamental issue of being able to share Adobe Premiere projects, thereby mitigating risks, improving productivity and efficiency whilst enabling new extended workflows.

It has now been updated to support additional project types, including Premiere Productions, plus supports multiple transfer engines, allowing the system to perform multiple simultaneous transfer tasks. When configured to use multiple servers, this greatly speeds up processing, delivering the same visible process for users but at much greater speeds.

Both Postflux for Adobe Premiere and Project Parking for Avid come with remote working features as standard. These features enable protection of work-in-progress and can externalise projects for remote working, allowing editing to continue in any location.

The latest versions of Marquis Broadcast’s Avid-certified Project Parking and Workspace Tools systems provide native support and full functionality with the new Avid OP1A workflows. They integrate with Avid NEXIS | Cloudspaces, accessed via the Avid connection client, letting you free up Avid NEXIS storage space and safely backup or park projects in the cloud. Avid NEXIS | Cloudspaces operates as though it’s another workspace on the local NEXIS system, making it simple for disaster recovery, workflow sync and backup to the cloud.

Project Parking can also be combined with secure low cost LTO, such as the XenData X1 archive appliance or Disk Archive Corporation storage, offering a powerful archiving system for Avid shared storage management. This combined system has a couple of key advantages: it enables archiving of old projects to LTO or cold-storage, useful when storage space on the NEXIS is running low, plus it can be used to backup projects, protecting against data loss due to a NEXIS crash. Project Parking provides analytics, archiving, visualisation and storage management and understands your entire Avid system, including the relationship between projects and media files. This allows intelligent management of both media and storage, whichever archive or backup storage solution you choose.