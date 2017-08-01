Mo-Sys collaborates with Panasonic to launch LiveLab

Broadcast
News
Published: 11 May 2020 - 11:53 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Mo-Sys Engineering, a manufacturer of real-time camera tracking and remote systems, has collaborated with Panasonic to combine both company's expertise. in creating a tracking camera.

The Panasonic AW-UE150 and the Mo-Sys StarTracker module has been created to cater to AR and virtual studio graphics by together creating engaging content with natural depth and changing the perspective of the virtual background.

Previously planned to launch at NAB, the new product was shocased in a webinar earlier this month.

The new Panasonic AW-UE150 is a 4K, wide-angle lens, PTZ head with absolute camera tracking for AR and virtual studio application.

With Mo-Sys StarTracker, the venue or event is no longer restricted to a fixed camera position and can be more creative using the PTZ head on a jib, crane or a dolly for unlimited camera motion.

Michael Geissler, CEO, Mo-Sys said: “Although disappointed that we could not launch at NAB, these webinars are a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate this innovative collaboration, helping a wide range of customers generate immersive and engaging content for AR and virtual studio applications. We are proud of our partnership with Panasonic and excited to showcase what is possible.”

