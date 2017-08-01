DS Awards 2020 category focus: Best Content Capture

7 Production – 2019 F1 World championship

7 is the first production house in the UAE to cover the FIA Formula 1 world championship and bring exclusive content to dedicated fans in the Middle East and globally. MBC partnered with 7 Production to produce and broadcast all of the 20 race weekends on the 2019 calendar. 7 Production was contracted to undertake all additional coverage being broadcast on MBC Action alongside the race footage.

Although Formula 1 retains exclusive rights to produce the races, broadcasters traditionally carry out their own independent coverage as part of their efforts to offer additional news from the races. 7 did this for MBC. Previously companies that provided such services were selected country-wise.

Blink Studios FZ LLC - EKFC 360° VR Tour / Emirates Flight Catering

Blink Studios produced a 360° VR interactive tour for the new Emirates Flight Catering facilities to help inform, promote and train the staff and visitors of the magnitude of operation as well as the breadth of the capacity and capabilities. The entire space of the new facility was captured using the 360 virtual cameras that allow users to virtually tour the different sectors and areas. At selected points, a machine or a specific location was interactively programmed which allowed the user to access additional information in the form of a text, a video or an image.

The biggest, yet most exciting challenge, which Blink Studios faced during the production was to capture every floor, area and corner of the 65,000 sqm2 space in record time of two days while it was still under delivery as a facility before Emirates staff occupied the building.

OSN - Live the Oscars

The fact that OSN was one of the official broadcasters at the Oscars was used by the broadcasters as a way in which to hunt for its presenters live at the show in Hollywoood. The talent hunt - Live The Oscars - was held in a mini reality TV show that consisted of six episodes which aired on OSN network, WAVO, OSN OnDemand, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram from 10th January to 14th February 2020.

The show, an open competition to select a co-host for OSN special and exclusive coverage of the 92nd Academy Awards on February 10th 2020, was presented by Virgin Radio host, Kris fade in his first major TV appearances. OSN has maintained consistent and continuous presence on the red carpet for the past five years, this year OSN created engagement with audience three months before event date through the new reality show.

A bespoke design for our studio was commissioned to host the elimination phase of the show. The studio was also the venue for the final reveal of the winner.

Artology – Yas Waterworld

Artology was tasked to create a series of engaging videos leveraging on the latest social media trends for Yas Waterworld. The objective was to showcase as many attractions of the themep ark through the videos. Some were dedicated to specific rides and others combined multiple attractions into one video. The concepts varied depending on the medium of use. Some were developed specifically for Instagram whereas others were generic and can work across multiple social channels.

The result was more than 10 videos created by the Dubai-founded Artology. The company has been a happy-hunter at the Digital Studio Middle East Awards in past years being recognised across several categories for their work.

Disney – The Peace Visit / National Geographic Abu Dhabi

Disney / Nat Geo Abu Dhabi had the privilege of capturing the visit of Pope Francis to the UAE and presenting it as a documentary film. Titled The Peace Visit, the documentary was first screened at the National Geographic headquarters in Washington DC. Among those attending were religious leaders from various faiths as well as Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US.

National Geographic Abu Dhabi was launched in 2009, as a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi Media Company and National Geographic Channels International. The Pope’s historic visit highlights his historic three-day visit to Abu Dhabi in February 2019 and premiered in February 2020.

Zaini – I Book Holiday

Zaini created a video for its client – I Book Holiday – used for the launch of the company’s summer marketing campaign in KSA. The creative approached focused on real-life problems in families when deciding on going to vacations in a sarcastic/funny manner.

Zaini Media has been on the scene for seven years. During this time the Dubai-headquartered media production company has worked with clients that include Du Telecom, Expo 2020 Water, Aramex and PwC to name a few.

Al Aan TV – Fight With Cancer

Al Aan TV’s documentary on battling cancer – Fight With Cancer – profiles a patient from Lebanon and brings awareness and acts as motivation for other cancer patients. A challenge faced by the production team was finding a cancer patient that has a strong will to document her treatment journey with the appeal to motivate others.

Al Aan TV used simple equipment with high technical prowess in directing to appeal to emotion was used smoothly. It was also the first channel to ever shoot in an army-based hospital in Lebanon.