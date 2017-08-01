Panasonic withdraws participation at IBC 2020

Panasonic has withdrawn from IBC 2020 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in September later this year.

Instead, the organisation has announced it will be focusing on supporting its partners and customers through its online initiatives, with the launch of its own Technology Experience Zone to help share expertise and information for the industry.

André Meterian, Director of the Professional Video Systems Business Unit for EMEA said: “It has been a very difficult decision. As much as we look forward each year to welcoming visitors at this important industry event, we must prioritise the well-being of our staff, partners and attendees. In the meantime, we will focus on creating additional activities and work with partners and industry leaders to continuously develop new content for our Technology Experience Zone, including live streaming, webinars, video podcasts and training. We will further expand our offering and aim to provide online virtual experiences to ensure our customers can stay in touch with the latest news from Panasonic Broadcast & ProAV.”

Panasonic’s decision follows Arvato Systems and Vidispine’s decision to withdraw from IBC 2020, which is scheduled to take place from September 11-15, 2020 at the Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands.

Arvato Systems and Vidispine is the first company to publically pull out of the famous annual tradeshow that's held in Amsterdam every September.

Ralf Schürmann, CEO of Arvato Systems S4M said: “As a major milestone in our events calendar, this has been a difficult decision to make. Our focus is now on ensuring that our customers can maintain business continuity during this challenging times. And of course we are considering how we can now keep them fully informed and supported with the latest solutions and innovations from Arvato Systems and Vidispine.”