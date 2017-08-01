Spacetoon and Shahid enter live streaming partnership

Spacetoon and Shahid have announced a new partnership, that will bring Spacetoon’s exclusive and classic kids’ content to MBC Group’s video streaming platform.

This follows Shahid’s latest deals with a host of international entertainment content providers, including Disney and Fox.

The new alliance will grant the audience of Shahid VIP hundreds of hours from Spacetoon’s rich content anytime and anywhere, with the launch of Spacetoon’s live channel on the platform.

The addition of Spacetoon’s live TV channel makes it the first and only channel outside of MBC GROUP’s own network of TV channels to be available on Shahid.

As one of the biggest family entertainment content providers in MENA, and with more than 20 years of content delivery Spacetoon presents a wide range of Arabic dubbed works which has attracted more than 118 million viewers across the region, and this partnership will give access to a wider audience.

Kamel Weiss, strategy and business development director of Spacetoon: “We are so impressed with the way Shahid has enhanced premium Arabic content in the region, which has been our approach and focus over the past 20 years. Together, we will bring our audiences the content they most love on television to experience anytime, anywhere, through any screen on Shahid VIP via our live channel.

He added: “We have always been proud of the distinguished Arabic-language that we have delivered over the years. This partnership underscores our commitment to offer our audience, as well as our partners, the best and world’s most successful works all dubbed into Arabic.

Johannes Larcher, managing director, digital and VOD at MBC Group said: “We’re delighted to have onboarded Spacetoon’s live channel onto our platform, adding a plethora of exciting Arabic-language kids entertainment that’s accessible from any device using Shahid VIP.

“Shahid VIP is home to the region’s biggest library of Arabic-language child-friendly content, that will keep young audiences entertained for hours on end.”