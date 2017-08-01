Brainstorm demonstrates 3D solutions using its own products

Broadcast
News
Published: 13 May 2020 - 1:27 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Brainstorm, a manufacturer of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, demonstrated its latest products via a series of virtual events.

The webinars focused on its products and solutions, as well as several daily virtual production demonstrations streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel thrice a day.

Brainstorm staff were able to produce photorealistic virtual production with two presenters located in their own homes in different cities miles away from each other, and using a simple yet powerful state-of-the-art virtual production system consisting only of an InfinitySet, Brainstorm’s all-in-one virtual set and real-time 3D graphics solution, with Unreal Engine and a consumer camera.

The InfinitySet system, which is located in the home of one of the presenters, receives the signal from the other presenter, captured using a smartphone’s front camera, and combines both presenter’s signals using its internal chroma keyer, and seamlessly integrates them in a photorealistic virtual set.

The result is a dynamic show that demonstrates InfinitySet’s ability to integrate different technologies and produce excellent results no matter the limited resources available. Even creating photorealistic virtual productions and showcasing complex events like live tele-transportations of presenters, placing them together in the virtual studio simultaneously and with no noticeable time lag.

“We’ve done daily presentations from home, using smartphones and standard cameras to provide the signal to InfinitySet, which proves that content creation cannot be stopped by social distancing. Our technology can provide photorealistic backgrounds with Unreal Engine, virtual camera movements and a complete live production, even capable of tele-transporting talents to remote locations, all in real-time over the internet”, said Ricardo Montesa, founder and CEO of Brainstorm.

