DS Awards 2020 category focus: Distributor Initaitive of the Year

12G Days by ARET Engineering

ARET video and audio engineering decided to organise an open meeting session for the Italian market vendors and broadcasters, bringing its experience of more than 40 years in the broadcast industry to put some lights onto this hard choice with the help of a giant in the field, Ross video.

When it comes to the selection between SDI and IP video, both customers and manufacturers are locked into doubts, the fear of a wrong investment or economic realities that are hard to overcome. One hand the SDI, the most common protocol in the industry, on March 2015 has been upgraded when the 6G SDI and the 12G SDI standards were published. The latter was then revised in 2018 (ST 2082-10:2018) to add the support for the Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) and High Dynamic Range (HDR).

ARET believes that event like that are beneficial for everyone, giving you the possibility to see the market from a different perspective, comparing ideas and beliefs and meet interesting professionals. The event took place in the city of Milan, where ARET’s headquarter is located. Here Jeff Moore, Executive Vice President at Ross video, gave its speech discussing the promise and the reality of the two protocols, talking about the pros and cons of the two.

Menta.tv

Mena.tv is becoming the default search tool for any broadcaster or streaming platform buying TV content in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Over the past 12 months Mena.tv has attracted more than 650 buyers from around the region, and now promotes shows from over 40 producers and distributors including international giants such as Viacom and Discovery Networks. We have undertaken two major new initiatives in the past 12 months.

Mena.tv partnered with global equity crowdfunding platform Eureeca.com to facilitate the equity offering, making it possible for industry professionals to read and understand Mena.tv’s business model and strategy for the growth of the platform and to buy shares online.

In addition Mena.tv hosted the first ever regional screening of Arabic original content, working with major regional producers including Rotana Media, Cedars Art Productions, Spacetoon and Eagle Films as well as international producers of Arabic shows such as VuClip and Comedy Central. The showcase was oversubscribed by content buyers, with a full movie theatre and queues outside the venue, and deals were being closed between broadcasters and rights owners straight after the screening ended.