DS Awards 2020 category focus: Original production of the Year

Live the Oscars by OSN

The fact that OSN was one of the official broadcasters at the Oscars was used by the broadcasters as a way in which to hunt for its presenters live at the show in Hollywoood. The talent hunt - Live The Oscars - was held in a mini reality TV show that consisted of six episodes which aired on OSN network, WAVO, OSN OnDemand, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram from 10th January to 14th February 2020.

The show, an open competition to select a co-host for OSN special and exclusive coverage of the 92nd Academy Awards on February 10th 2020, was presented by Virgin Radio host, Kris fade in his first major TV appearances. OSN has maintained consistent and continuous presence on the red carpet for the past five years, this year OSN created engagement with audience three months before event date through the new reality show.

A bespoke design for our studio was commissioned to host the elimination phase of the show. The studio was also the venue for the final reveal of the winner.

Tahaluf Solutions by Zaini Media

The corporate video for Zaini Media’s client Tahaluf Solutions tells a story of an ambitious smart young girl who grows up and end up being an important researcher in Tahaluf, reflecting the professionalism and talents of the company’s team.

Tahaluf was established in 2015 to provide smart services, and to implement projects based on big data and AI. Tahaluf is providing the UAE and countries from all over the world with real-time value-added solutions designed to provide extensive functionality, and secured applications.

Zaini Media has been on the scene for seven years. During this time the Dubai-headquartered media production company has worked with clients that include Du Telecom, Expo 2020 Water, Aramex and PwC to name a few.

2019 F1 World championship by 7 Production

7 is the first production house in the UAE to cover the FIA Formula 1 world championship and bring exclusive content to dedicated fans in the Middle East and globally. MBC partnered with 7 Production to produce and broadcast all of the 20 race weekends on the 2019 calendar. 7 Production was contracted to undertake all additional coverage being broadcast on MBC Action alongside the race footage.

Although Formula 1 retains exclusive rights to produce the races, broadcasters traditionally carry out their own independent coverage as part of their efforts to offer additional news from the races. 7 did this for MBC. Previously companies that provided such services were selected country-wise.

Khalifa University Graduation video by Zaini Media

Zaini Media was tasked to create a video which was displayed in the graduation ceremony of Khalifa University in October 2019, in front of hundreds of students and top government officials. The near four-and-a-half minute video follows the path of several students and combines several techniques of filmmaking ranging from rapid jump cuts to stop motion.