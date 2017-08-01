Mushroom Media releases documentary on Iftar

A documentary released by independent documentary filmmaker Imran Hussain is hoping to shine light on Iftar.

The ‘Other’ Iftar has been produced by Mushroom Media and Hussain – a Dubai resident originally from Bangalore, India – hopes to create awareness on different aspects of the practice during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“The 10 minute documentary features subjects ranging from blue collared workers to high level administrators of diverse faiths who observe Ramadan. It shows how the well off and less fortunate both observe Iftar alike,” Hussain said.

The documentary was completed in December 2019 with Hussain and Mushroom media aligning its release with Ramadan 2020.

“Up until the 21st century Iftar continued to be traditional and modest all through globally preserving its essential spirit across every region. As the masses became economically and socially more fortunate, advertising and commercial interests took over the concept of Iftar, as it is done with every other festive occasions,” Hussain said.

The documentary will participate in local and international film festivals over the next 12 months before having its premiere in a UAE cinema.

The documentary is shot and produced in the UAE and was selected at the Lift-Off Film Festival in March 2020 and the First time Film Makers Film Festival in April 2020. The film has also made it on the charts at the Emirates Short Film Festival 2020 – with the results yet to be released.