Mushroom Media releases documentary on Iftar

Broadcast
News
Published: 13 May 2020 - 1:47 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

A documentary released by independent documentary filmmaker Imran Hussain is hoping to shine light on Iftar.

The ‘Other’ Iftar has been produced by Mushroom Media and Hussain – a Dubai resident originally from Bangalore, India – hopes to create awareness on different aspects of the practice during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“The 10 minute documentary features subjects ranging from blue collared workers to high level administrators of diverse faiths who observe Ramadan. It shows how the well off and less fortunate both observe Iftar alike,” Hussain said.

The documentary was completed in December 2019 with Hussain and Mushroom media aligning its release with Ramadan 2020.

“Up until the 21st century Iftar continued to be traditional and modest all through globally preserving its essential spirit across every region. As the masses became economically and socially more fortunate, advertising and commercial interests took over the concept of Iftar, as it is done with every other festive occasions,” Hussain said.

The documentary will participate in local and international film festivals over the next 12 months before having its premiere in a UAE cinema.

The documentary is shot and produced in the UAE and was selected at the Lift-Off Film Festival in March 2020 and the First time Film Makers Film Festival in April 2020. The film has also made it on the charts at the Emirates Short Film Festival 2020 – with the results yet to be released.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
    flydubai to focus on cargo while GCAA flight ban remains in force
      Vodafone to pay shareholder dividend, despite O2 and Virgin Media merger
        ADNOC Distribution Q1 net profit drops 30%
          GoSun releases world’s first portable solar-powered water purifier and sanitation system

            More related galleries

            Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors
              Wilson Associates talk us through the interiors of the new Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
                Summertown Interiors fits out Royal Ahrend's Healthcare Innovation and Inspiration Studio
                  IN PICS: Satellite images show the world’s deserted airports
                    In Pictures: How Brand Creative re-imagined Al Jalila Children's Hospital