TVU Networks appoints Sushant Rai as VP sales for MEA and South Asia

Broadcast
News
Published: 13 May 2020 - 1:30 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Sushant Rai has been appointed as the new VP, sales - South Asia, Middle East and Africa for TVU Networks.

TVU Networks is in the business of cloud and IP-based live video solutions.

Rai will lead strategic sales efforts across all three major regions with sales and solutions teams consolidating under his leadership.

Prior to joining TVU, Rai held multiple senior executive roles in well-respected technology and solutions providers in the broadcast industry.

Most recently at Harmonic, he was MD, sales for South Asia for three years.

Prior to that he was fead, broadcast and operator sales for Dolby Labs in India. prior to which he was a director for Vizrt in South Asia.

“Sushant brings proven sales leadership success and technology acumen to strategically critical regions of the world for us, and we are delighted to welcome him to the TVU family,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks.

“During a time of transition globally in the broadcast industry, his deep knowledge of broadcast systems and accomplishments in delivering workflow design and implementation will serve our current and future customers well. As a passionate evangelist for media technology, we are looking forward to having his insights help guide growth across Asia, Middle East and Africa and on global initiatives as a part of the executive team.”


