VOX Cinema reopens with new drive-in cinema

Broadcast
News
Published: 14 May 2020 - 11:44 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Majid Al Futtaim has launched VOX Cinemas Drive-in on the rooftop of Mall of the Emirates.

Developed in response to the temporary closure of cinemas, and in support of the government re-opening parts of the economy in a safe manner, the new experience will open to the public on May 17. Movie screenings will begin at 7.30 pm.

Staff will follow Majid Al Futtaim’s health and safety measures to ensure physical distancing is maintained at all times and guests remain safe.

RELATED: Vox Cinema employees reskilled to help meet demand in Carrefour

The cost per car (two people max) is AED180+ VAT which includes the movie as well as an F&B package for two people consisting of snacks and drinks.

Proceeds from the first public screening on Sunday 17 May will go towards the 10 Million Meals initiative, which provides meals to those in need during Ramadan.

As an added bonus, guests will have the opportunity to win a daily prize of 1,000 Share points (worth AED100).

Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim - Cinemas said: “With the gradual easing of restrictions on people’s movement, it’s also the perfect opportunity for people to safely enjoy the big screen experience again with a family member. The health and wellbeing of our guests and employees remains our top priority and moviegoers can rest assured that the VOX Cinemas Drive-in complies with all government and best practice guidance, while still allowing guests to enjoy the big screen experience and our much loved popcorn, nachos and soft drinks.

The capacity of the VOX Cinemas Drive-in is 75 cars, with a maximum of two people per vehicle.

In line with government regulations, individuals above the age of 60 and children between the ages of three and 12 years of age are not permitted to access the mall and the drive-in cinema experience.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Unilever Food Solutions Arabia announces food photography webinar
    Wizz Air going ahead with 22 Airbus deliveries, CEO confirms
      Hydroponic vertical farm to launch in Abu Dhabi
        Dubai gives green light for hotels to reopen beaches
          Michelin-starred restaurant to use mannequins during social distancing

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
              50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors
                  Wilson Associates talk us through the interiors of the new Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
                    Summertown Interiors fits out Royal Ahrend's Healthcare Innovation and Inspiration Studio