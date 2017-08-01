VOX Cinema reopens with new drive-in cinema

Developed in response to the temporary closure of cinemas, and in support of the government re-opening parts of the economy in a safe manner, the new experience will open to the public on May 17. Movie screenings will begin at 7.30 pm.

Staff will follow Majid Al Futtaim’s health and safety measures to ensure physical distancing is maintained at all times and guests remain safe.

The cost per car (two people max) is AED180+ VAT which includes the movie as well as an F&B package for two people consisting of snacks and drinks.

Proceeds from the first public screening on Sunday 17 May will go towards the 10 Million Meals initiative, which provides meals to those in need during Ramadan.

As an added bonus, guests will have the opportunity to win a daily prize of 1,000 Share points (worth AED100).

Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim - Cinemas said: “With the gradual easing of restrictions on people’s movement, it’s also the perfect opportunity for people to safely enjoy the big screen experience again with a family member. The health and wellbeing of our guests and employees remains our top priority and moviegoers can rest assured that the VOX Cinemas Drive-in complies with all government and best practice guidance, while still allowing guests to enjoy the big screen experience and our much loved popcorn, nachos and soft drinks.

The capacity of the VOX Cinemas Drive-in is 75 cars, with a maximum of two people per vehicle.

In line with government regulations, individuals above the age of 60 and children between the ages of three and 12 years of age are not permitted to access the mall and the drive-in cinema experience.