DS Awards 2020 category focus: Studio of the Year

TwoFour54

Abu Dhabi-based TwoFour54 provides the entire suite of services for productions looking to get it all – pre-production, production and post-production facilities. The TwoFour54 backlot consists of four main sets with full production facilities spanning over 300,000m2. Over the past 12 months, the backlot has seen production crews from Hollywood, Bollywood and several local and regional Arabic productions using the facility.

In terms of studios itself, TwoFour has eight of them in total, all in HD. Each studio has a fully equipped production gallery, its own green room and allocated make-up and dressing room. 7 of the 8 studios range from 280m2 to 650m2.

Recent projects include Michael Bay’s 6 Underground that was produced in conjunction with Netflix and Skydance Media. The film’s 300+ cast and crew shot for 20 days in the UAE capital.

Fatafet by Discovery

The Fatafeat Studios, is the leading food network, that produces its original content in Arabic along with imported content. Local productions are produced right here in Dubai at Fatafeat’s studios. The Discovery owned food and lifestyle venture has amassed a huge fan following amongst Middle Eastern audiences.

The network came into existence in 2006, and in 2012 Fatafeat became a subsidiary of Discovery Networks International. Fatafeat was the first free channel in the Arab world for food art. Today, the channel is beamed across approximately 55 million homes in the MENA region, and its largest market is Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where 3 million viewers watch it daily.

Al Nabooda by Zaini Media

Zaini Media is a video production company based in Dubai. Zaini offers high-quality video production services, which include video production and animation services. Zaini, founded close to seven years back, produces all content in-house on equipment it owns. A fact that it is proud of since “renting equipment tends to escalate costs”. Founder Hashem Zaini has more than 13 years of experience in advertising, having worked with and counselled over 500 companies, across 30 industries prior to setting up his venture.

Al Wousta TV studios – Tek Signals

Tek Signals was tasked with setting up Al Wousta 4K Ready SMPTE 2110 based TV Channel for Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in Al Dhaid - Sharjah. This is the first fully Broadcast IP based TV broadcast facility in UAE. Overall the project included a studio with six cameras, studio playout system from AVID (FastServes), MCR Playout consisting of Imagine Communications Nexio Servers, Backbone SDVN layer is implemented using Evertz equipment (IPX fabric Switch, Magnum, Evertz Gateway etc). This combination of different technological components which are tightly integrated was all made possible thanks to the strong SMPTE standard protocol.