DS Awards Category focus: Content Delivery Platform of the Year

Spacetoon Go

The video on demand service by Spacetoon – Spacetoon Go was launched in June 2019. Spacetoon Go provides caters to audiences looking to stream animation and cartoon; and has access to more than 15,000 episodes; close to 100 series and movies; in addition to selections of exclusive animation content that has never shown before on Arab television.

Apart from the promise of exclusive Arabic content – Spacetoon also features content dubbed in Arabic on its platform along with parental controls and timely updates.

Wavo by OSN

Wavo, OSN’s OTT streaming platform was initially launched in 2017, and underwent updates and subsequently got rebranded in the first half of 2020. Since the nomination was submitted prior to the rebranding (in line with the Digital Studio Awards) we will treat the nomination on its merit and refer to OSN’s streaming service as Wavo. Over the course of 2019 the platform landed several exclusive regional rights to air Game of Thrones Season 8, the platform relaunched with a new user interface. In the space of three months, the number of Wavo subscribers jumped by 500% from April 2019 to June 2019. Following this surge, Wavo has been able to maintain a steady stream of growth.

Wavo is home to shows such as Chernobyl, Killing Eve, Watchmen and His Dark Materials amongst others.

Jenan Mousa report

An investigation report done by Jenan Moussa traced the story of German citizen known as Omaima - who was known to work as a translator in Hamburg. However certain incidents transpired and she got involved in a terror organisation that would completely change her life. The regional scope of the documentary was the Middle East but it garnered plenty of attention from German and international press.

StarzPlay

StarzPlay has witnessed a phenomenal year-on-year growth since its inception in 2014, reaching over one million subscribers. The company continues to invest in content that keeps customers engaged. The company has demonstrated innovation within the digital entertainment space. StarzPlay recently entered into a partnership with Image Nation Abu Dhabi to create its first original content series. Production will commence this year.

More recently, the company also announced its association with Finyal Media, the regional production business specialised in podcast creation, to produce an Arabic podcast series for the historical drama ‘Vikings’. StarzPlay has also secured tie ups with a host of leading global studios that include Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, Starz, CBS, Disney, Paramount, Nickelodeon, Showtime and Sony. Arabic content producer partnerships include Sadaf Distribution, BLink and Eagle Films.