Jamie Oliver cooking show debuts in the Gulf

World-renowned celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s new TV series Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On has premiered on Fox Life and Star World in the region.

Created in a matter of days the series offers easy-to-follow recipes, tips and hacks tailored to the current times.

The show aired exclusively in the Middle East on FOX Life on May 15th.

The series will be aired every weekend on Friday and Saturday, two episodes back-to-back, following a deal with the global producer and distributor Fremantle.

In his new TV series, the 44-year old British chef and restaurateur will show viewers how to make the most from their kitchen staples and how to be more creative with whatever ingredients they’ve got at home and whatever their budget.

Jamie said: “Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important. This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you’ve got. Let’s big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways.”

Zoe Collins, chief content officer at the Jamie Oliver Group said: “I’m extremely proud of our team who has responded to this challenge to turn around a brand-new series in a matter of days. The show is a direct response to thousands of requests we have been receiving from people who are looking for some inspiration and assurance to help them through this difficult time – and Jamie is a trusted voice to deliver that. We intend the show to be uplifting and useful."