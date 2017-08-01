DS Awards category focus: Best Live Action Capture

Muaythai by IP Studios

Over the last 12 months IP Studios produced in excess of 100 broadcast hours for Muaythai content. Commissioned by the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Association, IP Studios was tasked to create visual content to support the launch of the Muaythai sport in the UAE.

In 2019 IP Studios worked on a series of large projects in conjunction with the federation. The resulting content focused on increasing interest and awareness about the sport, while promoting competitions and events.

The multiple outputs included high-end broadcasts, high-quality content production in multi-screen formats and a weekly magazine show.

Land Cruiser welcome video by Artology

Artology had complete creative freedom from the client Al Futtaim for its Toyota dealership to represent one of the most iconic SUV’s in the UAE – the Land Cruiser. The challenge was to come up with a concept for a welcome video targeting customers that have just purchased the 2019 Land Cruiser.

The demographic of the buyer for the Land Cruiser was Emirati males aged between 25 to 45 years. Since the video wasn’t a sales pitch, Artology didn’t need to show the “typical” sales person on the floor making a pitch to prospective buyers.

The video, hence, featured a lot of energy, which was delivered through fast-cut edits and graphics. The locations were carefully selected to ensure relevance and make it more personable for the viewer / owner.

2019 F1 World championship by 7 Production

7 is the first production house in the UAE to cover the FIA Formula 1 world championship and bring exclusive content to dedicated fans in the Middle East and globally. MBC partnered with 7 Production to produce and broadcast all of the 20 race weekends on the 2019 calendar. 7 Production was contracted to undertake all additional coverage being broadcast on MBC Action alongside the race footage.

Although Formula 1 retains exclusive rights to produce the races, broadcasters traditionally carry out their own independent coverage as part of their efforts to offer additional news from the races. 7 did this for MBC. Previously companies that provided such services were selected country-wise.

Vatika Hair Gel by KKDD Film Production

KKDD was contracted by Dabur to produce a film that torture tested the strength of its hair gel – Vatika Hair Gel. KKDD decided to use the art of wing walking – for which it decided to work with the Aero Superbatics Team in the UK.

The concept was to strap a wing walker to the Boeing Stearman – an aircraft built in the 1940’s. And the project was to be filmed at the Rendcomb World War 1 airfield in the UK.

One of the most challenging aspects of the shoot was to get both planes to do a 360 degree aerial manoeuvre simultaneously. Although both planes were the same they have slightly different engine configurations. This was one of the several challenges that KKDD faced and eventually overcame. The result was a 2-minute film with a cinematic look and feel that was shot live with no VFX, chroma or CGI.

Erada Centre Awareness Campaign by Zaini Media

Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation was established to treat the disease of substance use disorders and alcohol addiction which result in negative psychological, economic, social and physical impacts.

Zaini Media was contracted to produce an awareness video which would be used across the center’s social media channels in addition to Vox Cinemas in Mirdif City Center and Arabian Center as a part of drug abuse awareness campaign.

Erada is an independent organisation committed to offer treatment and rehabilitation services, increase awareness about this disease and contribute to scientific research in the field of addiction.