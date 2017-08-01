DS Awards Category focus: Excellence in Post-Production

Untold Stories Mariam

Untold Stories is a series of short films portraying people who work for Mubadala (Abu Dhabi-based global investment and development company) that have beautiful human stories to tell beyond the corporate world, but that reflects our core values as an organisation. For Untold Stories Mariam the creative concept was to produce four 2-5 minute short-film episodes. The approach for this season of Untold Stories was to have a cinematic style, to capture the imagination and create a deep human connection to the viewer.

The cinematography of each of the Untold Stories was unique – one being dark and moody, while another was warm and embodied a safe environment. During post-production it was imperative for the team to capture the different facets of Mariam’s personality, a boxer, while keeping the balance between her feminine and warrior side.

In one particular shot stabilization was applied in the edit, tracking her head as she jumps around and works on her dodges in the ring. The intense saturated colours in some of the scenes are used as a reminder of the two sides Mariam ever gracefully holds. The film was produced by Mubadala and Electric Films.

TwoFour54

Abu Dhabi based TwoFour54’s post production facilities have been home to several projects over the last 12 months. Projects for Image Nation Abu Dhabi and MBC Studios kept the studios of TwoFour abuzz with activity.

Some of the films and shows that it provided post production (along with full production facilities in some cases) include Scales by Shahad Ameen, Ice Cream by Jaafar Almadhoon, and History of the Emirates. Meanwhile MBC used the entire range of TwoFour’s software and services that include editing, colour grading and sound. Some of the shows include Al Asouf Season 2 and Banat Mulakama Season 1. Meanwhile Season 2 of Balat Mulakama will begin post-production in the days to come.

Sharjah Child International Film Festival

The video created by Zaini Media for the Sharjah Child International Film Festival was used for promotional purposes of the film festival. The creative direction was to tell a story of a young boy with a big ambition and creativity that would exhibit the creativity of kids participating in the event.

Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) was launched in 2013. It is the first children & youth film festival in the country and the region, and it is a project of FUNN, an organization established by Sharjah government (under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah). The festival is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s & youth’s creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and young people.

ATA Magnitude

ATA Magnitude was a film created by Electric Films for EGA's Al Taweelah alumina refinery, the first alumina refinery in the UAE, and only the second in the Middle East. The ATA Magnitude film takes various key facts and brings them to life to help people realise the true scale of the project. Using a combination of footage, aerials and animation we bring the refinery to life and help illustrate some key statistics.

There were various challenges whilst creating this film. Since it was shot at an operational refinery the crews couldn’t afford to interrupt operations. No actors were used, just real employees which meant there were time constraints to get the right shots with people not used to facing the camera.

The ATA Magnitude film was played at various internal events for both EGA and its shareholder Mubadala and was very positively received.