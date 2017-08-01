IBC2020 cancelled due to Covid-19

The September-bound International Broadcast Convention (IBC) set to be held in Amsterdam has been cancelled.

The oragnisers have taken the decision with immediate effect to allow its exhbitors and partners enough time to plan. At the time of writing this, IBC is four months away.

A statement from Michael Crimp, CEO, IBC explained the decision in a detailed statement.

As previously outlined, the IBC team has been focused on assessing and developing appropriate plans for IBC2020 this September at the RAI Amsterdam. Within these plans it is crucial that IBC can deliver a safe and successful environment. However, as governments announce the route forward, it has become clear that a return to (a new) normal is unlikely to be achieved by September.

It has also become evident, through our dialogue with the IBC community, that an early decision is preferential for the industry so it can plan for the future. Right now, despite the best work of the IBC team and our Dutch colleagues, there are still many unknowns. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to deliver a safe and valuable event to the quality expected of IBC.

It is also evident that important aspects of a large-scale event such as IBC will be greatly altered by social distancing, travel restrictions, masks etc. so much so that the spirit of IBC will be compromised.

With that in mind and based on what we know at this point, it is with a heavy heart IBC has made the difficult decision to cancel the IBC2020 show. You may have seen IBC and the IABM surveys on this topic. Evidence gathered from these IBC stakeholders helps to confirm this decision.

The move follows major exhibitors announcing their withdrawal from the show's 2020 edition.

Earlier in May 2020, Arvato Systems and Vidispine became the first exhibitor to pull out of the show, followed by Panasonic a few days later.