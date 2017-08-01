MBC Iraq offices attacked

In terms of immediate action, MBC Group has placed the matter in the hands of the Iraqi authorities, trusting in its security protocols, as well as judicial process, in order to protect MBC Iraq’s employees and the organisation, which operates in Iraq in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country, the network said in a press statement.

“MBC Group hopes to receive full details of the circumstances of the attack at the earliest, and work with the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable, as well as bring them to justice, in order to prevent similar attacks in the future,” an official press statement released by the network in the aftermath of the incident said.

Local daily The National reported that the protests and attack was in response to the network airing an episode of Malek Beltawilah, which is an educational show that airs once a week during the holy month of Ramadan.