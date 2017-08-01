DS Awards 2020 Category focus: Best Special Effects/CGI

Published: 19 May 2020 - 5:27 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Global Business Forum - Africa 2019 by Artology
The one-motion-shot style video created by Artology for Dubai Chamber of Commerce’ Global Business Forum - Africa 2019 had to be turned around in 45-days. The cinematography required carefully orchestrated shots to ensure synergy and harmony between the live action and VFX scenes.

Some of the challenges included matching camera speeds, movement and lenses on both the VFX and the live action footage. The whole video was done in CG (Previz) action. Once completed, the team needed to match every second between the animation and the edited footage. When post-production started, there were multiple teams working on multiple tasks simultaneously.

Alef Education by Zaini Media
The Alef platform by Alef Education provides personalised learning experiences for all students so they learn at their own pace, anytime and anywhere. Artificial intelligence allows students to receive individualized instruction and give them the choice in how they prefer to learn.

An elevator pitch needed to be created that needed to explain the dashboard’s features in a short visually appealing video, which was to be displayed in an exhibition. The video features elements of mixed reality, VFX and graphics.

Sharjah Local News
The 25 second sting produced for the Sharjah Local News bulleting show that’s broadcast by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority features slick graphics and special effects. The programmes used to create the sting include 3D Max, Adobe After Effects and Photoshop.


