Qvest Media implements streaming channel for Blick TV

System architect and general contractor Qvest Media realised the technical planning and integration of digital news channel Blick TV.

The Swiss media company Ringier’s daily newspaper Blick fully enters the digital broadcasting sector and has significantly expanded its target groups with their news service.

As part of the project Qvest was involved in the two new Blick TV studios connected to a streaming platform for fast, lean, and automated production processes.

In this kind of production environment, two people can go live with breaking news within lead times of a maximum of three minutes.

An essential requirement and centerpiece for this workflow is the production system.

The fully integrated solution that Qvest implemented combines newsroom, MAM, studio automation, as well as playout in just one software application and enables the aggregation, curation, and editing of video content from Ringiers several media departments, the connected digital archive, and other news agencies‘ media.

Moreover, recordings of live shows are added to the automated processes of the automation and playout server. This creates a fluent and flexible program flow of live news, readymade clips and reruns of live shows that is plannable within short time periods.

“When it came to choosing the news production system, we once again left the well-trodden paths,“ says Konstantin Tschernow, branch manager at Qvest Media Switzerland.

“Finding a software that masters nearly all stages of production at a balanced cost-benefit ratio, can be used intuitively and is on top of digital workflows at the same time was a real challenge. We were eventually able to find it in the Swedish startup nxtedition with a perfect match for our project requirements with their software solution and flexibility,“ Tschernow said.