StarzPlay partners with telco Zain

Broadcast
News
Published: 19 May 2020 - 6:18 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
StarzPlay has partnered with telecommunications service provider Zain to offer even easier payment options for existing and would-be subscribers.

StarzPlay will accelerate customer acquisition through direct carrier billing (DCB) integration, signing agreements with Zain in three countries – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq.

This also marks StarzPlay’s first-ever DCB integration in Iraq – providing seamless access to its video content for Zain’s 15.7 million customers across the country.

DCB is a critical success factor for reaching mass audiences across MENA markets, where not all would-be-subscribers have access to a credit card – especially those younger demographics who prefer to consume their content on demand.

Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and CEO at StarzPlay said: “We’re really excited about this strategic partnership with Zain, as it means we can make watching our premium content even easier for millions of Zain subscribers in KSA, Kuwait and Iraq. Who doesn’t want hassle-free payments, no extra bills or paperwork, and access to binge-worthy series and blockbuster movies on demand? This is a great opportunity to continue to broaden our reach and connect with those new audiences across the MENA region that we know will love StarzPlay.”

StarzPlay has strategic partnerships with 21 telcos across the region including Etisalat Group, du, STC, Mobily, Orange Group, Viva Group, Ooredoo Group, Maroc Telcom – offering subscription via prepaid and post-paid mobile to subscribers.

