Vox to refund Drive In cinema bookings

Broadcast
News
Published: 19 May 2020 - 12:25 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

VOX Cinemas new drive-in concept is offering refunds in full to those who had purchased tickets for its rooftop experience at the Mall of the Emirates.

The move follows the UAE Government's decision to extend the hours of disinfection (previously 10pm to 6am to 8pm to 6am). Residents aren't allowed to move outside their homes during from 8pm to 6am. Screenings at the Vox Cinema Drive In were set to commence from 7.30pm, which meant the management would not be able to proceed as planned.

"In adherence with the government’s updated curfew extension in the UAE, Vox Cinemas Drive-in at Mall of the Emirates will be temporarily closed from Wednesday, May 20," a spokesperson for Vox Cinemas told The National.

The drive-in cinema had been developed by Vox Cinemas in response to the temporary closure of cinemas, and in support of the government re-opening parts of the economy in a safe manner, the new experience will open to the public on May 17. Movie screenings will begin at 7.30 pm.

Tickets had been pre-sold for drive-in movies, with the cover charge of AED189 per car including permission for two people caramel popcorn, salted popcorn, nachos, M&Ms, soft drinks and water.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Service providers on the edge: common automation frameworks and the end of speed and security compromises
    Africell named as Angola’s fourth operator
      ExtraHop introduces Reveal(x) 360 for unified threat visibility and control across on-premises, cloud, and IoT
        Etisalat Group CEO Al Abdooli to leave the company
          Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways forced to cut hundreds of jobs this month

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai