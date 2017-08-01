Vox to refund Drive In cinema bookings

VOX Cinemas new drive-in concept is offering refunds in full to those who had purchased tickets for its rooftop experience at the Mall of the Emirates.

The move follows the UAE Government's decision to extend the hours of disinfection (previously 10pm to 6am to 8pm to 6am). Residents aren't allowed to move outside their homes during from 8pm to 6am. Screenings at the Vox Cinema Drive In were set to commence from 7.30pm, which meant the management would not be able to proceed as planned.

"In adherence with the government’s updated curfew extension in the UAE, Vox Cinemas Drive-in at Mall of the Emirates will be temporarily closed from Wednesday, May 20," a spokesperson for Vox Cinemas told The National.

The drive-in cinema had been developed by Vox Cinemas in response to the temporary closure of cinemas, and in support of the government re-opening parts of the economy in a safe manner, the new experience will open to the public on May 17. Movie screenings will begin at 7.30 pm.

Tickets had been pre-sold for drive-in movies, with the cover charge of AED189 per car including permission for two people caramel popcorn, salted popcorn, nachos, M&Ms, soft drinks and water.