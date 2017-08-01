YouTube to host free virtual film fest

YouTube has launched a 10-day virtual film festival and has partnered with the like of Cannes, Tribeca, Sundance, Toronto, Berlin and the world's oldest film festival from Venice offering cinema free to fans everywhere.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival is being produced and organised by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises.

The online festival is set to run from May 29-June 7, 2020, and will be available at youtube.com/weareone.

Of note, the free programming will not include include any ads, is to include feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and panel discussions.

For now, organisers aren’t identifying specific films expected to be screened in the We Are One fest. They said a full schedule will be available in the coming weeks, popular industry sources reported.

Viewers will be asked to make donations for COVID-19 relief, which YouTube and Tribeca said will benefit the World Health Organization and local orgs in regions globally.

We Are One is not going to be a replacement for the standalone festivals.