YouTube to host free virtual film fest

Broadcast
News
Published: 2 May 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

YouTube has launched a 10-day virtual film festival and has partnered with the like of Cannes, Tribeca, Sundance, Toronto, Berlin and the world's oldest film festival from Venice offering cinema free to fans everywhere.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival is being produced and organised by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises.

The online festival is set to run from May 29-June 7, 2020, and will be available at youtube.com/weareone.

Of note, the free programming will not include include any ads, is to include feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and panel discussions.

For now, organisers aren’t identifying specific films expected to be screened in the We Are One fest. They said a full schedule will be available in the coming weeks, popular industry sources reported.

Viewers will be asked to make donations for COVID-19 relief, which YouTube and Tribeca said will benefit the World Health Organization and local orgs in regions globally.

We Are One is not going to be a replacement for the standalone festivals.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service