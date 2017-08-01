26% surge in Netflix' UAE subscriber numbers

Netflix is coming off of its best quarter yet for subscriber growth.

The streaming service added a record 15.8 million subscribers worldwide, as it benefited in the first quarter from the global coronavirus pandemic, with house-bound people spending more time watching streaming services, contributing to the success of hits like Tiger King and Love Is Blind.

According to figures released by the UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Netflix saw a 26% increase in use during the month of March.

The TRA said social media platforms in general also witnessed a huge upsurge in use for the month.

This included a 22% increase in Twitter, 17% Facebook, 16% YouTube, 12% Instagram and a 9% increase in Snapchat.