Discovery’s new curated series quenches thirst for adventure

From the bitter chills of Alaska, to the desert heat of Dubai, and everywhere in between, Destination: Escape delivers several hours of adventures.

Among its offerings are Wild Dubai, Ed Stafford: Into the Unknown and Railroad Alaska.

Wild Dubai reveals that it is also the natural home to a diverse array of wildlife. Highlighting the city’s heritage and important conservation work being carried out in reserves across the emirate, Wild Dubai unearths an array of unexpected – often hidden – species, such as the Arabian horned viper, flamingos, scorpions and mice, as the documentary takes viewers beyond the city limits and into some the homes of these captivating creatures.

In another episode, Ed Stafford is on a mission to investigate the planet’s newest geographical mysteries. With photographs of earth from the International Space Station in-hand, Stafford ventures off-the-grid, discovering a new world as he ventures across the globe.

Finally, Railroad Alaska showcases the daily battle undertaken against ferocious weather and treacherous terrain, as the hardcore crew endure brutal conditions to try to keep the vital supply chain rolling.

Episodes air daily until June 5, 2020 on OSN Channel 500.