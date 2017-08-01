DJI unveils most advanced commercial drone

DJI engineered this all-in-one, high-tech solution to expand possibilities and exploit areas of work, for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.

“With the M300 RTK flying platform and the Zenmuse H20 camera series, we are providing a safer and smarter solution to our enterprise customers” said Christina Zhang, senior director, corporate strategy at DJI.

“This solution sets an entirely new standard for industrial UAV solutions, significantly enhancing operations across public safety, law enforcement, energy, surveying and mapping as well as critical infrastructure inspections.”

The M300 RTK is the first ever DJI product that integrates modern aviation features, advanced AI capabilities, 6 directional sensing and positioning system, a UAV health management system, and an impressive 55 minutes’ claimed flight time.

“For our teams working in the oil and gas industry, performance and safety are not optional. We cannot compromise on our pursuit of utilising the best and most efficient tools available,” said Adam Serblowski, Robotics Theme Lead - Surveillance Robotics at Shell. “The DJI Matrice 300 RTK proves to be an ideal upgrade over the existing DJI product line, and it helps us to further enhance the benefits of our drone programs. Our productive partnership with DJI will continue to help elevate safety in the world’s largest industry.”