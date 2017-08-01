DS Awards 2020 Category Focus: Best Use of Animation

Reviver launch at Gitex

This video was used in the launch of Reviver at the 2019 Gitex technology week at the Etisalat Digital stand. In addition, the video was also used as a presentation to top government officials to implement the digital license plate in the UAE and the region. The projects was executed by Zaini Media.

Reviver is considered as a pioneer in connected license plates that allows road users to digitally connect to your car. Etisalat’s stand featured an entire range of IoT and futuristic VR / AR experiences at Gitex 2019.

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority sports sting

The sting created by Arun Ramanathan for Sharjah Broadcasting Authority for a sports show features the use of 3D Max, Adobe After Effect, Photoshop and Illustrator.

Harrouf Animation Production Series

Kalimat Group, publisher of Harrouf, is the regional pioneer in the field of Arabic literature publishing, dedicated to progress through innovation. Produced by Blink Studios the animators brought Harrouf to life in 2015.

For five consecutive years, Blink Studios creatively produced and successfully delivered a different and unique season every year to support Horouf’s educational objectives of that year and for a targeted age group each time. Produced in full 3D animation, every season carries a different theme and an original new world that belonged only to Harrouf, creating an environment and setting where he could engage with his audience.

Dubai Sports Council

Produced by Zaini Media for the Dubai Sports Council the 37 second animated sting displays the elements of the council’s logo and using 3D animated creative approach.