COLORS acquires rights to air Mahabharat

Broadcast
News
Published: 21 May 2020 - 3:09 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Colors has acquired the rights to air historic mythological show Mahabharat, a show that enjoyed a record-breaking run in India.

The show, which stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Rupa Ganguly, Gajendra Chauhan, and Puneet Issar, began airing ealier this month.

Mahabharat was first aired between 1988-90 and decades later the show is still deemed cult for its rich storyline, grandeur, and fine performances.

Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18 said: “Due to the nationwide lockdown, the television landscape is changing quite significantly. The popular classics and erstwhile shows have found a renewed interest amongst the audience as they provide relief and induce nostalgia. We, at COLORS, are constantly and very closely evaluating the viewership trends and designing our programming to give our audience the best content. In a similar move, we are elated to air Mahabharat on television to give our viewers another opportunity to relive the golden times.”

‘Mahabharat’ is airing with English subtitles on Colors ME daily in a two-hour slot at 20:00 – 22:00.


