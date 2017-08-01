RTW releases Global Loudness Delivery Guide for content providers

Broadcast
News
Published: 21 May 2020 - 2:53 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

RTW has released its Global Loudness Delivery Guide for content providers.

The loudness delivery specifications on the RTW page all include Loudness and True Peak targets, and depending on content type and destination, parameters such as Short Term Loudness, Momentary Loudness and Max Loudness Range may also be included.

Loudness standards is not a new thing in the broadcast sphere, as they have been around for about a decade by now.

In the meantime, however, many new digital streaming platforms has seen the light of day. And in recent years, the companies behind these new platforms have also started to recognize the need for recommending specific loudness deliver specifications to its content providers.

Therefore, companies such as Spotify, Netflix, Apple, Sony, Amazon, Tidal and Google (YouTube) now have their own loudness delivery guidelines.

Some of them are similar in terms of Integrated Loudness (LUFS), but may vary slightly with regard to True Peak (dBTP), and then again some are simply the same.

“With so many different streaming services around these days, we saw a need for gathering all of the available information in one place so that content providers can get an easy overview,” says Mike Kahsnitz, senior director of product management, RTW.

“For instance, if you make music and would like to submit your content to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Deezer, you should not just bounce one file for all of them. There simply is no one-size-fits-all solution."

In broadcast, there are also many standards.

Depending on region, individual country and content type, we have found 35 different specifications that are all listed on our website. Including the streaming platforms, we have nearly 50 instances, and it is our hope that content providers will see this as a helpful resource and may bookmark it as a future reference when delivering digital content. We are of course dedicated to maintain the list and update it in case specifications may change at some point, or when new ones arise in the future.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Huawei to invest $200m in computing ecosystem during 2020
    AT&T told to cull “misleading” 5G Evolution branding
      SNOC awards EPIC contract to Lamprell
        Abu Dhabi Terminals receives five new ship-to-shore cranes
          Airlines call for ‘immunity passports’ ahead of industry’s restart

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai