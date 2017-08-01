LG to further diversify TV production for efficient global footprint

The key component of this strategy will be LG’s Cibitung facility in Indonesia which will become the company’s new regional hub, taking over two of the six production lines currently running at in Gumi, South Korea.

The move is expected to boost the efficiency of LG’s TV manufacturing across the globe, with Gumi maintaining its status as the control tower and taking on more work for LG’s other growing businesses.

The greater European market will continue to be supplied by the Mlawa plant in Poland while Reynosa and Mexicali in Mexico will be the primary source of TVs for LG in North America.