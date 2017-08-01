MBRSC and National Geographic release documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission

The 22-minute eye-gripping documentary, the second in a four-part film series, premieres on May 25th 2020 at 10:30pm UAE time/9:30pm KSA time on National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi.

The episode captures the journey of UAE astronauts Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi, the documentary highlights their dreams and aspirations, which inspired them to follow their ambitions to become astronauts.

The film also highlights the hundreds of hours of mental and physical training that enabled them to successfully complete the UAE’s historic mission to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

Celebrating the first Emirati Astronaut mission, the National Geographic film depicts Hazzaa AlMansoori’s experience of arriving at the International Space Station and sheds light on his emotional journey back to Earth.

Showcasing how the dreams of a young boy growing up in a small desert town in Liwa turned to reality, the brand new documentary narrates the personal story of Hazzaa AlMansoori, who achieved his long cherished goal of space travel, with sheer grit and determination.

“I have grown up with this dream of reaching the stars and I believe that everyone should look outside at night and dream about space. The night before the launch, I was really busy and could not sleep as I was really excited that I was going to space. Reaching the ISS was the proudest moment of my life and I am extremely proud that I accomplished the mission,” says Hazzaa AlMansoori.

Moreover, the film gives unique insights into how the UAE Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s experience and special expertise in dealing with cutting-edge technology at the UAE military prepared him towards solving some of the most challenging and complex problems related to space.

“Space is really tough on humans and so I had to undergo a lot of physical training exercises, strengthening my muscles and being well equipped to handle everything as a back-up flight crew. The specialized training really helped me in adapting myself to all kinds of environments expected in space,” said Sultan AlNeyadi.