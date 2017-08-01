Linear TV viewing witnessing an upsurge amid COVID-19 lockdown

Broadcast
News
Published: 25 May 2020 - 11:21 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Increased viewing habits during the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a spike in linear TV viewing, in terms of penetration and time spent across multiple markets and all generations.

AsiaSat, Asia’s leading provider of broadcast platform, has revealed critical data surrounding viewership trends.

Among the 550 TV and radio channels originated from more than 30 countries and regions in 30 languages delivered by the AsiaSat fleet, more than 80 are news channels, with 60% of them in local languages targeting local markets as well as expatriates and travellers who want to stay abreast of the happenings in their home countries.

Over the past year, the number of HDTV channels increased across AsiaSat’s core video satellites AsiaSat 5 and AsiaSat 7, as well as its new video hotbird AsiaSat 9 at 122°E.

These HDTV channels have included the Asian Action Channel, CTI Asia, ET Mall, PILI TV, Trace Sport Stars, Trace Urban, TVB Xing He and tvN Movies on AsiaSat 9, and a selection of WarnerMedia’s bouquet of regional HD channels on AsiaSat 7 including CNN, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Warner TV, raising the share of HDTV services to 30% across the AsiaSat fleet.

“At AsiaSat, while committed to protecting the safety and health of our employees during this difficult period, we will continue supporting our customers to deliver high-quality and uninterrupted services to their audience even as demand for TV content surges unpredictably. With our growing HDTV services and wide-ranging news and entertainment programming, we are delighted to demonstrate satellite’s ability to multicast high resolution content, particularly over a vast geographical area and with a growing population of receive antennas, which is more resilient in coping with unexpected soaring demand for services than streaming TV services that were required to lower streaming quality at times of network congestion,” said Ina Lui, SVP, commercial, business development and strategy of AsiaSat.


