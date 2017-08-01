BenQ’s launches its latest wireless mini portable projector

The mini projector has been designed especially for home entertainment and targeted towards families and small groups.

The GS2 is splash-proof, drop-proof, and works with wireless or wired source devices.

BenQ’s mobile projector also doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker.

The mini projector comes with the Aptoide TV app market for limitless streaming potential.In addition the projector connects to the WiFi, has HDMI capability and connectivity via USB-C and built-in media reader.

The GS2 is currently available in UAE and KSA priced at $650, with a rest-of-Middle East launch on the cards.