BenQ’s launches its latest wireless mini portable projector

Published: 26 May 2020 - 6:09 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
BenQ has a new projector in its Mini Wireless Portable Projector series, BenQ GS2.

The mini projector has been designed especially for home entertainment and targeted towards families and small groups.

The GS2 is splash-proof, drop-proof, and works with wireless or wired source devices.

BenQ’s mobile projector also doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker.

The mini projector comes with the Aptoide TV app market for limitless streaming potential.

In addition the projector connects to the WiFi, has HDMI capability and connectivity via USB-C and built-in media reader.

The GS2 is currently available in UAE and KSA priced at $650, with a rest-of-Middle East launch on the cards.

