Viu and AIS PLAY launch two new Viu Original productions

OTT video streaming service provider Viu has extended its collaboration with Thai telco AIS PLAY to launch two new Viu Original productions, My Bubble Tea and Voice in the Rain.

The shows will air simultaneously in Viu’s 16 markets.

Viu and AIS PLAY first partnered in 2017. The collaboration resulted in tremendous consumer adoption with subscribers of Viu service via AIS PLAY in 2019 having increased more than 3.6 times year-on-year.

Closely following this success, AIS PLAY and Viu offered a new entertainment pack this March to bring premium Asian and South Korean content to AIS PLAY users, including JTBC's highly-rated TV series, A World of Married Couple, and Bong Joon-hoo's Oscar-winning feature film Parasite. Today, this strategic collaboration is further expanded into developing regional original content, including My Bubble Tea and Voice in the Rain. This marks the first time AIS PLAY has worked with a regional OTT player to develop original content to reach out to highly engaged digital audience base.

My Bubble Tea series is a romantic comedy based on a popular online fiction, which tells the story of a woman who falls for her handsome boss and concocts a supernatural bubble tea brew to win his love.

The story of Voice in the Rain will be announced shortly.

Helen Sou, chief business officer, Viu said: “We are pleased with our long standing partnership with AIS and thankful for our shared vision and commitment to consumers. Both parties together have entertained millions of consumers in Thailand, and share a massive, engaged digital user base. We are excited to leverage our assets in innovative ways and expand this relationship further into the world of creative content development and production. It is a first of its kind for AIS and we appreciate the trust and confidence AIS has placed in us and our creative teams. We look forward to bringing innovative and entertaining shows to audiences in Thailand and pan-regionally via this collaboration.”