Appear TV adds HLS Push as part of new software

Broadcast
News
Published: 27 May 2020 - 1:31 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Appear TV, a provider of video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming, has launched a new HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) features and appliance availability on Appear’s AVC and HEVC software-based video compression, delivering live and file transcoding for OTT, IPTV and VOD.

The solution targets customers looking for on-premise OTT transcoding with direct delivery to CDNs and cloud packagers .

With HLS Push available in the latest release, adding to the existing file, TSoIP, SRT and HLS Pull output options, the landscape of scenarios where the software transcoder can be applied is extended.

Also supporting SCTE35 detection and IDR frame insertion, the transcoder is ideal for distribution with dynamic ad insertion. Further strengthening the features associated with HLS, teletext to WebVTT conversion supplements the subtitle burn-in feature.

For increased operational efficiency, the latest software release includes a complete End-to-end VOD workflow integration with Appear’s Adaptive Bitrate Server (ABR) and the Nagra GO Live turnkey OTT solution, creating an effortless environment for transcoding and publishing VOD content and associated data.

For added simplicity, customers can now choose between running the software on their own infrastructure or purchase pre-configured appliances. We offer appliance models with different densities, and the power required to run HEVC transcoding up to UHD with HDR.


