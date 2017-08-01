One week to go until the first Digital Studio VIRTUAL Awards

Set to be held on June 3, at 1pm (UAE Time), the awards will be celebrating its 16th year.

This year has, once again, brought exceptional submissions, which has made it a very tough decision to name our 15 category winners.

Digital Studio Awards has hosted a gala event for 15 years in a row, and the step up to broadcasting our awards online coincides with the magazine's 20th anniversary.

Hosting the awards virtually is going to demonstrate a whole new level of content delivery from our team. We might not be able to deliver a match of the day style graphical treat, but we promise to get as close as we can.

The Awards will be broadcast LIVE using state of the art broadcast equipment across Digital Studio's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

