One week to go until the first Digital Studio VIRTUAL Awards

Broadcast
News
Published: 27 May 2020 - 1 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
The first-ever Digital Studio virtual awards ceremony is just a week away as we celebrate those who make this industry tick.

Set to be held on June 3, at 1pm (UAE Time), the awards will be celebrating its 16th year.

CLICK HERE: To pre-register for the DS Awards 2020 for FREE.

This year has, once again, brought exceptional submissions, which has made it a very tough decision to name our 15 category winners.

Digital Studio Awards has hosted a gala event for 15 years in a row, and the step up to broadcasting our awards online coincides with the magazine's 20th anniversary.

READ: Shortlisted nominees for Digital Studio Awards 2020

Hosting the awards virtually is going to demonstrate a whole new level of content delivery from our team. We might not be able to deliver a match of the day style graphical treat, but we promise to get as close as we can.

In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards

The Awards will be broadcast LIVE using state of the art broadcast equipment across Digital Studio's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

To stay tuned to all the latest happenings in the world of prodcution and broadcast subscribe to our free daily e-newsletter by clicking here.

In case you have any questions and would like to get involved with the first Digital Studio Virtual Awards feel free to write to daniel.fewtrell@itp.com or thomas.lambert@itp.com.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Sweden enters the 5G era
    Abu Dhabi power strategy undeterred by crisis, says GlobalData
      Schneider Electric and AVEVA Extend Partnership to Deliver End-To-End Solution for Multi-Site and Hyperscale Data Center
        Xiaomi set to introduce new range of Smartphones in the UAE
          FedEx Express donates 4,000 meals over Ramadan

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai