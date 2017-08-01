BMW launches eSport tournament in the Middle East

BMW Group Middle East has announced the launch of its local initiative, 'Battle of The Gamers' eSport tournament.

This project is the first of its kind across the BMW Group worldwide and will be accessible for residents across the GCC and Levant markets.

With more time being spent at home during this period, BMW Group Middle East decided to launch the concept which comprises of three key elements: Online tournaments, in-game coaching programmes and monthly podcasts.

BMW: Battle of the Gamers is an online-only tournament that will bring the best gamers across the region together, crowning the top teams and individuals.

With a total prize pool of $50,000 across multiple games, consumers will have the chance to play DotA, FIFA and Fortnite, with more games to be confirmed.

Tournaments will be held for three days a week over the next three months starting with DotA that kicked off on May 14th, 2020.

Selected games will include commentary from live streams and online viewing will be available post game.

For pro-gamers, BMW have organised a series of activities such as, preparation and training for tournaments, live chats and Q&A sessions, gamer journeys and clubs scouting.

More relaxed gamers will be provided with technical coaching, tips, tricks and training sessions, the chance to join 1 v 1 challenges and even the opportunity to play with a pro coach.

BMW: Steering into Gaming, an exciting concept of online video-series and podcasts, will be conducted in collaboration with the movers and shakers of the gaming industry. This initiative has been developed to empower gamers to be on top of what is happening in the regional gaming industry.

Lars Nielsen, sales and marketing director of BMW Group Middle Easts said: “As the eSports sector continues to expand and develop, we welcome this exciting addition to our array of marketing activities.

“Despite the Middle East being the world's fastest growing gaming market, e-Sports is still much in a development stage. BMW Middle East intends to take the regional gaming ecosystem to the next level. We want to put emphasis on one of the world’s strongest gaming markets, encouraging both professional and casual participation and ultimately bring joy to consumers.”

“We can see the true power of eSports within the region and believe that this project will be a huge success.”