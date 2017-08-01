Dalet Solutions earn DPP 2020 security certification for production and broadcast

Dalet, a provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, has attained the DPP security marks for production and broadcast under ‘The DPP Committed to Security’ programme.

The marks certify that all Dalet products and solutions are developed, configured and deployed according to stringent DPP cyber security best practices across R&D, code safety, and operational measures.

As early adopters of DPP compliance and security initiatives, both Dalet, and Ooyala - now part of Dalet - have worked with the DPP on certification and security initiatives since 2014.

The company also attained its ISO/SEC 27001:2013 certification in 2018, earning the highest level of security practices across Dalet internal development processes, its product line and its practices.



“Security has always been of paramount importance at Dalet. With media organisations quickly pivoting their operations to enable work from home scenarios, security has taken on an even higher level of urgency for our customers,” states Rami Pinku, deputy GM, R&D operations, Dalet.

“Our commitment to developing and delivering highly secure solutions that embrace industry best practices is stronger than ever. Dalet security processes start from the moment we begin developing our solutions to the time they’re delivered. We are proud to have achieved the DPP’s security marks for our solutions as these are key criteria for media organizations investing in enterprise-grade workflow solutions.”

Powering user workflows from enterprise productions to OTT preparation and finished asset distribution, Dalet’s line of DPP accredited media supply chain and broadcast solutions, including Dalet Galaxy five, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform and Dalet’s latest SaaS offerings, Dalet StoreFront, Dalet Media Cortex and Dalet Galaxy xCloud, offer secure, hybrid and highly scalable workflows on-premises and in the cloud.