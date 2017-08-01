Dalet Solutions earn DPP 2020 security certification for production and broadcast

Broadcast
News
Published: 28 May 2020 - 1:20 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Dalet, a provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, has attained the DPP security marks for production and broadcast under ‘The DPP Committed to Security’ programme.

The marks certify that all Dalet products and solutions are developed, configured and deployed according to stringent DPP cyber security best practices across R&D, code safety, and operational measures.

As early adopters of DPP compliance and security initiatives, both Dalet, and Ooyala - now part of Dalet - have worked with the DPP on certification and security initiatives since 2014.

The company also attained its ISO/SEC 27001:2013 certification in 2018, earning the highest level of security practices across Dalet internal development processes, its product line and its practices.

“Security has always been of paramount importance at Dalet. With media organisations quickly pivoting their operations to enable work from home scenarios, security has taken on an even higher level of urgency for our customers,” states Rami Pinku, deputy GM, R&D operations, Dalet.

“Our commitment to developing and delivering highly secure solutions that embrace industry best practices is stronger than ever. Dalet security processes start from the moment we begin developing our solutions to the time they’re delivered. We are proud to have achieved the DPP’s security marks for our solutions as these are key criteria for media organizations investing in enterprise-grade workflow solutions.”

Powering user workflows from enterprise productions to OTT preparation and finished asset distribution, Dalet’s line of DPP accredited media supply chain and broadcast solutions, including Dalet Galaxy five, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform and Dalet’s latest SaaS offerings, Dalet StoreFront, Dalet Media Cortex and Dalet Galaxy xCloud, offer secure, hybrid and highly scalable workflows on-premises and in the cloud.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

New Al Ghaith factory to recycle 60 tonnes of CO2 daily for industrial use
    Service providers brace for up to 1.5 billion network attacks in 2020
      DNS evolution critical to the adoption of 5G and next generation network technologies
        Hotelbeds unveils health and safety search filter in bid to recover industry
          Almost all Dubai restaurateurs believe delivery commission should be under 20%

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai