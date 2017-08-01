UAE property market use VR tech to sell units

A UAE-based property developer Azizi Developments has started offering walk-in virtual tours for its property units.

The new and interactive virtual property walk-through platform, in line with UAE’s efforts to build a post COVID-19 economy based on digital means, enables investors and end-users to view its properties from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Property seekers can now discover several unit types, on their computers or mobile devices, from various vantage points and by pivoting on 360-degree angles. On offer are one-bedroom apartment in Mina, Azizi’s luxury development on the Palm Jumeirah, a studio and one-bedroom unit in Riviera, Dubai’s French Mediterranean-inspired destination, and a one-bedroom in Creek Views, in Al Furjan.

Nima Khojasteh, executive director of sales and marketing at Azizi Developments said: “Amid these unprecedented times, it is of the utmost importance for us to design solutions that keep our valued customers safe and comfortable, and that are aligned with the migration of their purchase decision-making processes to digital channels. The launch of our virtual walk-throughs is not only a highly effective response to the implications of the evolving pandemic and the surge in the volume of website visitors we’re seeing, but also allows us to go international, enabling foreign investors to explore and enhance their understanding of our remarkable projects in a convenient and transparent manner.”