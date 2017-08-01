UAE property market use VR tech to sell units

Broadcast
News
Published: 28 May 2020 - 1:18 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

A UAE-based property developer Azizi Developments has started offering walk-in virtual tours for its property units.

The new and interactive virtual property walk-through platform, in line with UAE’s efforts to build a post COVID-19 economy based on digital means, enables investors and end-users to view its properties from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Property seekers can now discover several unit types, on their computers or mobile devices, from various vantage points and by pivoting on 360-degree angles. On offer are one-bedroom apartment in Mina, Azizi’s luxury development on the Palm Jumeirah, a studio and one-bedroom unit in Riviera, Dubai’s French Mediterranean-inspired destination, and a one-bedroom in Creek Views, in Al Furjan.

Nima Khojasteh, executive director of sales and marketing at Azizi Developments said: “Amid these unprecedented times, it is of the utmost importance for us to design solutions that keep our valued customers safe and comfortable, and that are aligned with the migration of their purchase decision-making processes to digital channels. The launch of our virtual walk-throughs is not only a highly effective response to the implications of the evolving pandemic and the surge in the volume of website visitors we’re seeing, but also allows us to go international, enabling foreign investors to explore and enhance their understanding of our remarkable projects in a convenient and transparent manner.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

New Al Ghaith factory to recycle 60 tonnes of CO2 daily for industrial use
    Service providers brace for up to 1.5 billion network attacks in 2020
      DNS evolution critical to the adoption of 5G and next generation network technologies
        Hotelbeds unveils health and safety search filter in bid to recover industry
          Almost all Dubai restaurateurs believe delivery commission should be under 20%

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai