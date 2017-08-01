Volkswagen and Disney Middle East kick off collaboration for Pixar Fest

Volkswagen Middle East and The Walt Disney Company Middle East have collaborated for the second year running for Pixar Fest – the 25 Year Anniversary of Pixar - following a successful 2019 campaign.

The Volkswagen campaign kicked off earlier this Ramadan with the showcasing the automakers’ 7-seater Teramont and Disney Pixar movie Incredibles 2.

The Incredibles 2 sees everybody’s favourite family of superheroes - Mr Incredible with his endless strength, Mrs Incredible (aka Elastigirl) with super elasticity, daughter Violet who can generate force fields and become invisible, son Dash as fast as lightening, and baby Jack-Jack who has many superpowers – try to restore the public's trust in superheroes while balancing their family life, only to combat a new enemy who seeks to turn the public against all superheroes.

Qualities of Volkswagen’s automobiles are depicted in a recently created content series celebrating the 25 Year Anniversary of Pixar.

These videos showcase how new and current Volkswagen models – including the Touareg, Tiguan and the the T-Roc.

The Volkswagen models feature in playful videos inspired by characters from popular Disney Pixar movies including The Incredibles, Monsters University, Toy Story 4, Finding Dory and Cars 3.

Last year the two companies collaborated on the local releases of the Disney live-action movies The Lion King and Aladdin, and Disney’s animated sequel Frozen 2.

“Our collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Middle East has shown a lift in brand awareness, especially amongst families which is an extremely important target audience for us. Through a line-up of the best Disney•Pixar films of all time, and a focus on car models they have synergy with, we have managed to produce exceptionally creative content across all platforms in an effort to continue engaging and spreading magic amongst all families in the Middle East. Indeed, we are thinking of families this Ramadan and hope we can bring some joy and entertainment to them as we face a special time under rather unique circumstances.” Commented Victor Dalmau, managing director of Volkswagen Middle East.