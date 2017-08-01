DS Awards 2020 Category Focus: Outstanding achievement in Workflow

Global Business Forum - Africa 2019 by Artology

The one-motion-shot style video created by Artology for Dubai Chamber of Commerce’ Global Business Forum - Africa 2019 had to be turned around in 45-days. The cinematography required carefully orchestrated shots to ensure synergy and harmony between the live action and VFX scenes.

Some of the challenges included matching camera speeds, movement and lenses on both the VFX and the live action footage. The whole video was done in CG (Previz) action. Once completed, the team needed to match every second between the animation and the edited footage. When post-production started, there were multiple teams working on multiple tasks simultaneously.

Al Wousta TV studios – Tek Signals

Tek Signals was tasked with setting up Al Wousta 4K Ready SMPTE 2110 based TV Channel for Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in Al Dhaid - Sharjah. This is the first fully Broadcast IP based TV broadcast facility in UAE. Overall the project included a studio with six cameras, studio playout system from AVID (FastServes), MCR Playout consisting of Imagine Communications Nexio Servers, Backbone SDVN layer is implemented using Evertz equipment (IPX fabric Switch, Magnum, Evertz Gateway etc). This combination of different technological components which are tightly integrated was all made possible thanks to the strong SMPTE standard protocol.

SBA broadcast system – Imagine Communications

Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), part of the Ministry of Media in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is one of the leading broadcasters in the region. Its channel playout system had evolved over time and was operationally inefficient, putting the output at risk of human error. There was also no fallback should there be any problem at the main playout centre. To boost efficiency and flexibility, and to set a vision for the future, SBA looked to create a new, unified, highly resilient content delivery platform for all its broadcast channels in the main facility. It also looked to secure business continuity by building five geographically dispersed disaster recovery sites, each capable of transmitting five channels, with full redundancy at each location.

It selected Imagine Communications as its key technology partner to develop and implement its new solution. This is a significant project and one of a kind in the region. The first step taken by Imagine Communications was to organise a series of seminars and workshops, bringing together all relevant departments of the broadcaster. This resulted in a clearly defined set of requirements. From this, Imagine Communications proposed a coherent system from planning to delivery, including ingest, asset management, transcoding, archiving and playout. Most important, it achieved this in a tightly integrated suite of software solutions, replacing the multi-vendor architecture and its inevitable discontinuities. The software is hosted on a network of industry-standard workstations from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

2019 F1 World championship by 7 Production

7 is the first production house in the UAE to cover the FIA Formula 1 world championship and bring exclusive content to dedicated fans in the Middle East and globally. MBC partnered with 7 Production to produce and broadcast all of the 20 race weekends on the 2019 calendar. 7 Production was contracted to undertake all additional coverage being broadcast on MBC Action alongside the race footage.

Although Formula 1 retains exclusive rights to produce the races, broadcasters traditionally carry out their own independent coverage as part of their efforts to offer additional news from the races. 7 did this for MBC. Previously companies that provided such services were selected country-wise.