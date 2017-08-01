Image Nation's launches digital and broadcast initiatives to connect creatives at home

Image Nation Abu Dhabi has launched a series of digital and broadcast initiatives for creatives and filmmakers to connect and inspire its community online.

For the first time, Image Nation’s flagship training platform Arab Film Studio will offer its Scriptwriting and Young Filmmakers courses online.

Some of Arab Film Studio’s previous participants will offer filmmaking tutorials through the 'Filmmakers at Home' video series, available on Image Nation’s website, while an interactive 'Film Tips Challenge' inspires filmmakers to share how they’re staying creative at home.

Alongside the digital initiatives, 16 diverse Arab Film Studio films will be broadcast for the duration of Ramadan on Etisalat’s E-Life platform via The Ramadan Shop channel.

The original productions, which have been featured in film festivals all around the world, include Made of Clay, Sheikh Mussafak, Absentees, Astray, Rattles, Hartoom, and the award-winning Omnia.

Khalid Khouri, chief of operations of Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said: “Image Nation maintains its commitment to nurturing the Arab filmmaking landscape, despite the slowdown in production. In a time of isolation, our community is bringing its creativity to bear with brilliant ideas to stay connected and inspire others using the technology and resources we have in our homes. By bringing these initiatives online, we will be able to reach a broader audience and share our innovative resources with aspiring and established filmmakers who are striving to pursue their passions despite current conditions.”

The digital initiatives created by Image Nation will utilise digital platforms to educate, train and develop the potential of the region’s filmmakers, focusing on different aspects of the filmmaking industry.

Arab Film Studio (AFS) was created to deepen the pool of homegrown talent in response to the increasing demand for locally produced and diverse content. As it always has, Arab Film Studio will continue to provide practical training and knowledge to emerging talents and provide a platform for original and promising ideas to come to life.

pplications for the Arab Film Studio Scriptwriting are open until May 15. The winner of the program, which runs for a period of five months, will receive AED100,000 grant to transform their script into a short film.

In partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi, the three-week interactive online course Arab Film Studio Young Filmmakers will provide the skills for Emirati high school students ages 16-18 to create a 1-minute stop motion film to showcase to their peers and university faculty.

The 'Filmmakers at Home' video series consists of tutorials filmed by previous Arab Film Studio participants on various filmmaking techniques and is accessible on Image Nation’s website.