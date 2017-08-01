Pebble Beach Systems announces strong 2019 financial results

Broadcast
News
Published: 3 May 2020 - 6:56 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Pebble Beach Systems, a firm that specialises in automation, content management and an integrated channel specialist, has announced a strong set of results for the year ended 31 December 2019, with all key financial metrics ahead of 2018’s impressive figures.

The company increased its gross margin, and the net cash inflow from its operating activities. At £3.8m, the adjusted EBITDA figure was 52% higher than that for 2018.

Revenues were also significantly up, at £11.2m compared to £9.2m in 2018, an increase of 22%.

Peter Mayhead, CEO, Pebble said: “This strong display of financials is excellent news for our existing customers and prospective Pebble users. It sends a clear signal to the industry about our stability and success as a supplier, and about continuity of supply and support for existing users. It also demonstrates that we are in a strong position to invest in R&D for the future of the company, enabling us to enhance our offering and increasing our ability to meet the market’s requirements as the industry continues to transform.”

John Varney, non-executive chairman of Pebble Beach Systems Group plc said: “2018 was a year of transformation, and 2019 has been a year of validation. We have shown that the steps we had taken were what the market, in which we occupy a leading position, needed. We concluded the year having shown that we can both deliver upon our expectations and we can innovate. We are a key component of this industry that changes rapidly and is always at the forefront of technological innovation. We are fortunate to have some hugely talented individuals within Pebble Beach Systems who are constantly delivering new and exciting solutions that enable us to maintain our position as a leading supplier of broadcast automation to the world’s largest broadcasters.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service