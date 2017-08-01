REVEALED: The story behind every DS Awards shortlisted nominee

The Digital Studio Awards 2020 is set to be hosted LIVE on June 3, 2020 at 1pm (UAE time).

The industry recognised awards, whose previous winners include Discovery Channel, 7 Production, and Abu Dhabi-based TwoFour54, will be streamed online click here to pre-register before the event.

Winners will be rewarded across 14 categories. A profile of every shortlisted candidate can be found below. Click on any of the below categories:

Best Content Capture

Best Live Action Capture

Best Technical Installation Award

Best Technology Innovation Award

Best Use of Special Effects/CGI

Best Use of Animation

Broadcast Executive of the Year

Content Delivery Platform of the Year

Distributor Initiative of the Year

Excellence in Post Production

Independent Filmmaker of the Year

Original Production of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Workflow

Studio of the Year

The Awards will be broadcast LIVE using state of the art broadcast equipment across Digital Studio's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

In case you have any questions and would like to get involved with the first Digital Studio Virtual Awards feel free to write to daniel.fewtrell@itp.com or thomas.lambert@itp.com.