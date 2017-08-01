Final Countdown: Few more hours and we reveal the winners of the DS Awards 2020

Published: 31 May 2020 - 3:20 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

It's a matter of hours until we reveal the winners of the 16th annual Digital Studio Awards.

The first-ever virtual awards ceremony in the two-decade history of the publication will celebrate those who make this industry tick.

If you haven't already, click here to pre-register for the DS Awards 2020 for FREE that will be held on June 3, at 1pm (UAE Time)

This year has, once again, brought exceptional submissions, which has made it a very tough decision to name our 15 category winners.

Digital Studio Awards has hosted a gala event for 15 years in a row, and the step up to broadcasting our awards online coincides with the magazine's 20th anniversary.

REVEALED: The story behind every DS Awards shortlisted nominee

The Awards will be broadcast LIVE using state of the art broadcast equipment across Digital Studio's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

To stay tuned to all the latest happenings in the world of prodcution and broadcast subscribe to our free daily e-newsletter by clicking here.

In case you have any questions and would like to get involved with the first Digital Studio Virtual Awards feel free to write to daniel.fewtrell@itp.com or thomas.lambert@itp.com.

