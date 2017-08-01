NAB Show Express receives 40,000 virtual participants

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced today that an estimated 40,000 industry professionals accessed the inaugural NAB Show Express since the online event launched on May 13.

Participants from around the world engaged with content through social media streams, partner programmes and directly via nabshowexpress.com.

In total, participants consumed more than 1.6 million minutes of video content via the event’s broadcast channels, on-demand videos and social media streams over the past week.

The digital experience brought the annual NAB Show online with 24-hour access to premium content curated for the global media and entertainment community and an exclusive marketplace featuring 1,479 exhibiting companies.

NAB Show Express continues to offer free access to more than 200 on-demand educational sessions, executive conversations, resources and exhibits through the end of August 2020.

“We understand how important NAB Show is to our industry, and we are thrilled to offer NAB Show Express to help our community stay connected during this difficult time and provide critical information, inspiration and solutions to help the industry move forward,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “Thank you to our education partners, exhibitors and all who made NAB Show's digital experience a success.”

“NAB Show Express is only the beginning as we continue to develop our digital capabilities and platforms to better engage with our community year-round,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We see live and digital events as great complements to one another and look forward to offering hybrid versions of our events going forward to better serve the full gamut of the media and entertainment sector.”