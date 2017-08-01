Netflix's first Saudi thriller series to hit screens on June 11

The eight-episode series – which was produced by the Saudi Entertainment Phenomena Company, or EP Saudi – tells the story of a family dealing with a death of the family patriarch, Hassan.

In the series, Hassan’s mysterious past resurfaces days before the launch of his company’s smart application. The story is told from the various perspectives of its protagonists and examines a host of social issues, such as family feuds impacted by the business world.

The series will be subtitled in over 20 languages.

“We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere,” said Nuha Eltayeb, director of content acquisition for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at Netflix. “Whispers is a fast-paced drama and every episode holds a new clue that will keep viewers wanting more.”

“We are thrilled to be offering the new series to all our users in 190 countries and to be giving them the chance to discover great Arabic content that is full of mysterious twists,” she added.