VR streaming service NextVR accquired by Apple

VR video service provider, Next VR, has been purchased by Apple.

The 360-degree video offering gave access to a few concerts and sporting events, including NBA games, the WWE , and the NHL.

Following a period of speculation, Apple announced that it had acquired NextVR via Bloomberg.

California-based NextVR's team is potentially set to become part of Apple TV+' operations with the two facilities located in close proximity.

The deal will enable to expand its video offerings with Apple TV+ currently offering only 2D videos, and no sporting or other live programming, though the company has been working on a mixed reality headset with an AR focus.

It's reported that NextVR was reportedly struggling as funding round fell through, well before the coronavirus led to the cancellation of sporting events that it was scheduled to cover live.