ARRI's new Stellar 2 is a smart lighting control app

Broadcast
News
Published: 4 May 2020 - 9:02 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

ARRI has launched Stellar 2, a lighting control application that controls the LED lighting via the smartphone.

Stellar, the first iteration of the application, introduced intuitive user interface for advanced network configuration and management.

With Stellar 2 third-party products are now able to be controlled with via the same application. Other features, such as grouping, have become much more convenient making setups faster and more flexible.

Stellar 2 can control luminaires from manufacturers that include Litegear, Astera, and Kino Flo.

A set of generic dimmers can even be set up to work with tungsten lights (on a DMX dimmer). With Stellar 2, the correct DMX addresses can be assigned to the luminaires in only a couple of steps.


