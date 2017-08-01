Broadcast Pix unveils new tool to produce and steram live content

Aimed at production of professional standard content StreamingPix includes everything required to start streaming, retailed at $6,495.

StreamingPix leverages many of the same tried and tested acquisition, production, automation and streaming tools as Broadcast Pix’s professional products.

StreamingPix features easy to use control interfaces and a library of clips and graphics giving content a polished and professional look.

Tony Mastantuono, product manager StreamingPix said: “StreamingPix grew out of our observation that as the desire to stream events and content has exploded, particularly in recent weeks, most organizations lack the kind of broadcast training required by current systems on the market today. Users need a simpler, more accessible, and easier automated way to produce compelling streams and get them online, at a cost-effective price point – that’s StreamingPix.”